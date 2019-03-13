|
Ira P. Wolf, loving husband of Mildred "Milly," nee Shabelman. Cherished father of Paul (Diane) Wolf, Bruce (Caryn) Wolf, and Ferne (Ron) Wiesenthal. Adored grandfather of Jacob Wolf and Joshua Wolf, Paul (Lisa) Wolf, Bradley Wolf, Julie (Brad) Ganas, Daniel Wolf, Sophie (Menashe) Gold, Benjamin (Chelsea) Silvermintz, and Rebecca (Gary) Craig. Treasured great grandfather of Noah, Tristan, Ethan, Penny, Ezra, Caleb, Sawyer, and Conrad. Dear brother of Paula (Larry Dial) Wolf and the late Sandra. Former father in law to Mark Silvermintz. Service Wednesday 12PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Menorah Gardens, Broadview. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019