Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Ira Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ira P. Wolf

Obituary Condolences

Ira P. Wolf Obituary
Ira P. Wolf, loving husband of Mildred "Milly," nee Shabelman. Cherished father of Paul (Diane) Wolf, Bruce (Caryn) Wolf, and Ferne (Ron) Wiesenthal. Adored grandfather of Jacob Wolf and Joshua Wolf, Paul (Lisa) Wolf, Bradley Wolf, Julie (Brad) Ganas, Daniel Wolf, Sophie (Menashe) Gold, Benjamin (Chelsea) Silvermintz, and Rebecca (Gary) Craig. Treasured great grandfather of Noah, Tristan, Ethan, Penny, Ezra, Caleb, Sawyer, and Conrad. Dear brother of Paula (Larry Dial) Wolf and the late Sandra. Former father in law to Mark Silvermintz. Service Wednesday 12PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Menorah Gardens, Broadview. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now