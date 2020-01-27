|
Irena Jolita Mazurkiewicz, nee Markauskas, age 90, longtime resident of North Riverside. Beloved wife of the late Marian Mazurkiewicz. Loving mother of Edward (Danielle) Mazur, Tina Mazurkiewicz and the late Virginia Dowling. Cherished mother-in-law of Owen (Anne) Dowling. Proud grandmother of Rick (Deanna), Lisa, Dan, Rocco and Zach. Great grandmother of Noah. Dear sister of Terry (the late Herb) Fett and fond aunt of Russell (Kim) Fett. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home 10501 W. Cermak Rd, Westchester (2 blocks West of Mannheim Rd) on Tuesday January 28, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Wednesday 9:30am from the funeral home to Mater Christi Church for a 10am Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ The King Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Original Kuratko Family, Brian D. Kuratko-Director Funeral info at 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 27, 2020