Irene A. Diks nee Koleski, age 98. Devoted wife of the late Irvin; beloved mother of Diane Diks and Michael Diks; loving grandmother of Mal Kling and Dexter Kling; dear sister of the late Olga Maring and the late Richard Koleski. Visitation Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Eugene Church in Chicago at 12:00 noon. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care – Foundation, P.O. Box 74008824, Chicago, IL 60674-8824, www.rainbowhospice.org would be appreciated. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019