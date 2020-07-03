Irene A. Lee, 84, of Glenview, at rest June 27, 2020. Former wife of Hans Fischer; loving mother of Lisa (Dr. Walter) Stadler; cherished Omi of Madeline and Lauren Stadler; dear sister of Martin (Tina) Plonus; favorite Tante Irene of Sabine, Jacqueline, Marcus, Michelle, Yvonne and Karen. Funeral service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10 am at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Interment Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, IL 60025 or charity of your choice
. Funeral information 847-998-1020