Irene A. Pavlik

Irene A. Pavlik Obituary
Irene A. Pavlik, nee Palucki, age 96, former longtime resident of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Edward J.; dear mother of Gary (Linda), Guy (Catherine), Eddie, Susie (Curt) Potts, and Mary Ann (George) Marcin; loving grandmother of thirteen; cherished great-grandmother of four; fond sister of the late Mary Franta, John and Chuck Palucki, Helen Prasil, and Ben Palucki. An avid bowler, golfer and later in life she enjoyed nature walking. An incredible woman with an endless capacity of love that she shared with all, most especially her family. Private Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 (time and location to be announced). Memorial contributions may be made to The , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com for service details and to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
