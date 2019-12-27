|
Irene A. Rogers (nee Danca) age 65; Beloved wife of Michael Rogers; Loving mother of Christopher (Heidi) and Joseph (Michelle) Rogers; Cherished grandmother of Isabella; Proud daughter of the late Charles and Irene Danca (nee Corso); Dear sister of Diane (the late Joseph) Mucia, Carol (Bruce) Aiello and Charlene (Garry) Eastwood; Kind sister-in-law of Joanne Rogers; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 4107 W. 107th st.; Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Avid reader and artist. Retired CPS teacher. In lieu of flowers donations to the the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, Illinois, 60602, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, for infor 773-783-7700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019