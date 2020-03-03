Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton
View Map

Irene A. Sebek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene A. Sebek Obituary
Irene A. Sebek (nee Knize) 96, formerly of Athens, OH. and Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Sebek. Loving mother of Donna (Jay) Wamsley, Nancy (Jack Ret. C.P.D.) Kilmartin, Jeffrey (Marsha) Sebek and the late Richard, Jr. and Daniel Sebek. Dear grandmother of Brian, Andrew, Laurel, Kelly, Elizabeth, Bridget, Joseph, Matthew, Noah, Zachary, Jason and great-grandmother of 7. Sister of the late Isabel (the late John) Sebek. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday March 6, 9:30 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago to Christ the King Church 9235 S. Hamilton for Mass 10:30 a.m. Int. private. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics Illinois 820 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607. For info (773)-238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -