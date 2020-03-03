|
Irene A. Sebek (nee Knize) 96, formerly of Athens, OH. and Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Sebek. Loving mother of Donna (Jay) Wamsley, Nancy (Jack Ret. C.P.D.) Kilmartin, Jeffrey (Marsha) Sebek and the late Richard, Jr. and Daniel Sebek. Dear grandmother of Brian, Andrew, Laurel, Kelly, Elizabeth, Bridget, Joseph, Matthew, Noah, Zachary, Jason and great-grandmother of 7. Sister of the late Isabel (the late John) Sebek. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday March 6, 9:30 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago to Christ the King Church 9235 S. Hamilton for Mass 10:30 a.m. Int. private. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics Illinois 820 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607. For info (773)-238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020