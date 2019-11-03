Home

Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Bronswood Cemetery
Oakbrook
Irene A. Warner

Irene A. Warner Obituary
Irene A. Warner, 89, resident of Elmhurst for over 50 years; a teacher in Chicago and Elmhurst School District 205 at Edison School. Beloved wife of the late William D. Warner; loving mother of Dr. Karen Warner, James (Norma) Warner, Nancy Warner and Laura (Gary) Johnson; proud grandmother of Pierce and Kamela Johnson; dear sister of the late Casey (the late Betty) Apolinski, Virginia (the late Elvin) Krumsee, Edmund (the late Dorothy) Apolinski, the late Stanley (survived by Regina) Apolinski, Ted Apolinski and Mary Olson; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A member of Edison Lights, Irene was a kind and curious person who loved reading books. She collected dolls, antiques, had collections of collections and was interested in anyone and anything. Visitation at the Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with words of remembrance at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019. Family and friends are asked to gather at the Ahlgrim Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 for procession to Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL for graveside service at 10:00 a.m. If desired memorials would be appreciated for adoptaclassroom.org or Elmhurst District 205 Foundation Fund (elmhurst205.org) Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
