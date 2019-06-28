|
|
IRENE AMELIA SCHOUMACHER has left her infirmed body on earth and taken her soul happily to Heaven. Born November 8, 1924 to John and Clara Schoumacher in Chicago, IL Irene departed Tuesday June 18, 2019 from Marinette, WI where she resided for the past five years. She leaves behind her only child, Mary Kay along with Kevin Tulley in who's home she resided for the previous two years. Special grandmother to Julie Hill of Oswego, IL, Jordan Sherfey and Christopher Sherfey of Appleton, WI. Great grandmother to Emma, Brandon and Adrianna Hill.
With Irene's consent there will be no services. Her ashes will be buried at a later date next to her husband Robert E. Kaptena in Mount Auburn Cemetery in Stickney, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Anderson Diehm Funeral Home, Stephenson, MI.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019