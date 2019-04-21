|
Irene Ann Ruckoldt age 73 of Des Plaines passed away April 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Steven J. Ruckoldt. Fond sister of the late Jerome (Gail) Ducharme and Aladean (Don) Tramontin. Proud aunt of Gregory, Laura, Laurence, and Paul. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home 745 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL. Prayers Tuesday at the Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. followed by 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church 794 Pearson St, Des Plaines, IL. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019