Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
Irene Ruckoldt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Ruckoldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Ann Ruckoldt

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Irene Ann Ruckoldt Obituary
Irene Ann Ruckoldt age 73 of Des Plaines passed away April 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Steven J. Ruckoldt. Fond sister of the late Jerome (Gail) Ducharme and Aladean (Don) Tramontin. Proud aunt of Gregory, Laura, Laurence, and Paul. Visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home 745 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL. Prayers Tuesday at the Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. followed by 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church 794 Pearson St, Des Plaines, IL. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now