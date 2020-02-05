|
|
Irene B. Sadrakula, nee Bonk, age 90, of Mount Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell V. Sadrakula. Loving mother of Michael (Joanne) Sadrakula, Lorraine Koskosky, and Philip (Teresa) Sadrakula. Cherished grandmother of Daniel Sadrakula, Robert (Ashton) Koskosky, Christa (Richard)Payton, Brent (Caitlin) Koskosky, Sarah (Sean) Grunewaldt, Nathan Sadrakula. Devoted great grandmother of Logan, Hayes, and Laikyn. Fond aunt of many.
Visitation Sunday, February 9th, 3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Monday, February 10th, 10:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M., at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St, Mount Prospect. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020