Irene Barbara Goles, nee Feinberg, age 85, retired and respected social worker at Center of Concern and adult education advisor at Oakton Community College; beloved wife of the late Frank Goles; loving mother of Leslie Fields, Jackie (Ray) Borucki, and Steven (Wendee) Goles; adored grammy and grandma of Brittany (Phil) Pengiel, Matthew (Jenna) Borucki, Ryan Borucki, Ashley (Nick Shepkowski) Fields, Blake Fields, Ryley and Franky Goles; proud great grandmother of Teddy; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Sylvia Feinberg; cherished sister of Elaine (late Hans) Gregorius and the late Cynthia Ash; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Monday, 2:15 p.m. at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Center of Concern, www.centerofconcern.org or JourneyCare Hospice, www.journeycare.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019