Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
8851 Skokie Blvd.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 478-1600
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:15 PM
Goldman Funeral Group
8851 Skokie Blvd.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Goles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Barbara Goles

Add a Memory
Irene Barbara Goles, nee Feinberg, age 85, retired and respected social worker at Center of Concern and adult education advisor at Oakton Community College; beloved wife of the late Frank Goles; loving mother of Leslie Fields, Jackie (Ray) Borucki, and Steven (Wendee) Goles; adored grammy and grandma of Brittany (Phil) Pengiel, Matthew (Jenna) Borucki, Ryan Borucki, Ashley (Nick Shepkowski) Fields, Blake Fields, Ryley and Franky Goles; proud great grandmother of Teddy; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Sylvia Feinberg; cherished sister of Elaine (late Hans) Gregorius and the late Cynthia Ash; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Monday, 2:15 p.m. at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Center of Concern, www.centerofconcern.org or JourneyCare Hospice, www.journeycare.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now