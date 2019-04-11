|
Irene M. Blumka, nee Bartos; beloved wife of the late Joseph John; cherished mother of Joseph Michael; adored aunt of Carol Samsela and James Reynolds. Visitation Friday, April 12th 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at MONTCLAIR-LUCANIA FUNERAL HOME 6901 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago. Prayers 9 a.m. Saturday, April 13th from funeral home with Mass 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church 5730 W. Fullerton Ave. Chicago. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery Mausoleum, Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to the are appreciated: https://donate3.cancer.org. For information: 773-622-9300 or Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019