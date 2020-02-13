Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
2864 E 96th St
Chicago, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
2864 E 96th St
Chicago, IL
1932 - 2020
Irene Brown Obituary
Irene Diane Brown, 87, of Romeoville, IL, formerly of Chicago passed away on February 9, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1932 to John and Jane Biedakiewicz.

She was a secretary at the Conrad Hilton Hotel in downtown Chicago when she met her future husband Felton of 64 years. They wed on April 16, 1955. Irene was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and of the Altar and Rosary Society. She worked the parish weekly bingo and annual festival. Irene loved singing in the Church choir, especially at Easter and Christmas but loved her family most of all.

Irene is survived by her beloved husband Felton (Buck), children Donna (Tim) Gonser of Romeoville, Linda (Ron) Abramowicz of Oregon, IL, Dale (Beth) Brown of Romeoville, Darren (Michelle) Brown of Crestwood, KY, grandchildren Chris (Kayla), Danielle (Mike), Michelle (Ben), Kristen, Ashley, Emily, Natalie, Ryan, Lauren, Miranda, Liam, Nash and great-grandchildren Neva, Olivia, JD, Jeremiah, Benny, Caleb, Elijah and Austin.

Visitation with family at 9 am prior to mass on March 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 2864 E 96th St, Chicago, IL. Mass will begin at 10 am. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery following the mass.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Angels Grace Hospice, 440 Quadrangle Dr. g, Bolingbrook, IL
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2020
