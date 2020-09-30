1/1
Irene Buller
Irene Buller, 98, of Park Ridge, at rest September 27, 2020. Loving wife of the late John Buller. Beloved sister of the late Doris (Jim) Cocallas, Anne (James) Pignato, Bill Mallas, Helen (Andy) Barkules, and Georgia (George) Payne. She is survived by her sister-in-law of Dottie Mallas and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation, Friday, October 2 from 9:30 am until time of funeral service 10 am at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 N. Caldwell Ave, Niles. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-998-1020.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
OCT
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
