Irene Buller, 98, of Park Ridge, at rest September 27, 2020. Loving wife of the late John Buller. Beloved sister of the late Doris (Jim) Cocallas, Anne (James) Pignato, Bill Mallas, Helen (Andy) Barkules, and Georgia (George) Payne. She is survived by her sister-in-law of Dottie Mallas and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation, Friday, October 2 from 9:30 am until time of funeral service 10 am at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 N. Caldwell Ave, Niles. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-998-1020.