Irene C. Bidinger
1916 - 2020
Irene C. Bidinger, nee Corbally. Irene passed away on April 25, 2020, at the age of 104. She was born on March 23, 1916 in Chicago. Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Joseph (ret. CFD), her daughter Barbara F, (Sal) Pernice, granddaughter Cynthia D. (Stan) Lewandowski, her parents Michael and Agnes Corbally and her 15 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Dorothea, Joseph (Margie), John (Connie), Kathleen (John) Murphy, Patrice Bidinger (Jim Chessare), Elizabeth (Pat) Moore, Nancy (Frank) Caccavallo and Maureen (Dave) Nolimal. Irene was a loving grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother to 12, a fond aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Irene was a devout Catholic who lived her faith through her daily actions. She was a kind person who helped many without fanfafe. Irene loved to sing and she sang until the end. She lived the majority of her life in Chicago with the remaining years in Lombard, Il. Due to current situations, services were private but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made, in Irene and Joe's name, to the Firemen's Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago for widows of retired CFD members to 20 S. Clark St, Suite 300, Chicago, Il 60603 Info: Gamboney & Son 708/420-5108


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
