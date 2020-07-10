1/1
Irene C. Donohue
Irene C. Donohue, age 93, nee Zicky; beloved wife of the late Vincent; loving daughter of the late Stanley and the late Pauline Zicky; loving mother of David (Catherine), Michael (Deborah), Robert, Carol, Philip (Karen), and Diane Haras; cherished grandmother of Melissa, Christine, Stacy, Kaitlyn, Alexandra, Jack, Josh, Colleen, Charlie, Sarah, and Luke; great- grandmother of Gavin; also loving aunt and friend of many. A special thank you to Irene's caregiver Sofia Bajkiewicz. Devoted parishioner for 60 years at St. Thecla Church, and retired Cook County employee.

Irene's Funeral Service and Interment at St. Casimir Cemetery in Chicago were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
July 9, 2020
Mike- we love you and loved your mom. She was one wonderful person. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Mary Mirabelli
Friend
