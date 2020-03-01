Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Julie Billiart Church

Irene C. Musur

Irene C. Musur Obituary
(nee Pelka). Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Bruno Musur. Cherished mother of Robert (Margaret), Cynthia (Terry) Keele, and Kathleen (Robert) Grigsby. Proud grandmother of Andrew, Elizabeth, Jacqueline, Amy, Sarah, Robert, Jeffrey and Amanda Jo. Adored great-grandmother of Robby, Riley, Ryder, Rory, Samuel, Brayden, Isabella, Nicholas, and Lucas. Loving sister of Michael (Sandra) Pelka. Devoted daughter of the late Raymond and Stella Pelka. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W. Monroe, Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
