(nee Pelka). Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Bruno Musur. Cherished mother of Robert (Margaret), Cynthia (Terry) Keele, and Kathleen (Robert) Grigsby. Proud grandmother of Andrew, Elizabeth, Jacqueline, Amy, Sarah, Robert, Jeffrey and Amanda Jo. Adored great-grandmother of Robby, Riley, Ryder, Rory, Samuel, Brayden, Isabella, Nicholas, and Lucas. Loving sister of Michael (Sandra) Pelka. Devoted daughter of the late Raymond and Stella Pelka. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Julie Billiart Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W. Monroe, Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020