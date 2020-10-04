Irene C. Zittman nee Cielecki at rest September 28th; beloved and devoted wife of Richard W. for over 49 years; dearest sister of Joseph (Mary Elizabeth) and Nancy Cielecki; also survived by several nephews. President of Sr. Branch 181 & Junior Branch 41 of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association for many years. Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, October 7th at Incarnation Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights for 11am Mass with Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please note that Covid-19 restrictions will be observed with masks and social distancing. Mass attendance reservations to the family by Monday, October 4th. A Celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by KUBINA-TYBOR DIRECTORS, 773-523-2191.





