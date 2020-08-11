1/
Irene Clara Juris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Clara Juris (nee Flood), Age 98, born March 24, 1922 in Jewett, Cumberland County, Illinois. Daughter of the late Joseph Michael Flood and Anna Marie Lustig. Beloved wife of the late Louis Joseph Juris. Loving mother of Rosanna (Kevin) Hogarty, Robert (Diane) Juris and Rita (Kenneth) Martin. Proud grandmother of Emily Juris (James) Redlich, the late Patrick Juris, Daniel (Allyson) Martin and Sean (Kelsey) Hogarty. Great grandchildren Nicholas and Natalie Redlich, Gideon Martin and Audrey Hogarty. Dear sister of Loretta (late Donald) Meinhart, Leonard (Joan) Flood and the and the late Harold (late Charlene) Flood, late Leo (late Wanda) Flood, late Bernard (late Alice) Flood, late Kenneth (Margaret) Flood and the late Robert (late Catherine) Flood. Aunt and dear friend to Rose Marie Stejkowski, who was her wedding flower girl. They shared a love of butterflies and Rose Marie always sent her Aunt Irene flowers for every occasion. Loving Aunt and "second Mom" to Bruce (Rikki Rothenberg) Klein and Janice (Michael) Keating and their children Laura, Kathleen and Kevin, who called Irene "Grandma 3". Resting at Lawn Funeral Home where virtual visitation and memorial service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. by going to

www.asimplestreaming.com/juris

Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers donations to Illinois Spina Bifida Association at www.patrickjurisscholarshipfund.org/donations/

By Mail:

Checks made out to ISBA with "Patrick Juris" on the memo line can be mailed to:

Illinois Spina Bifida Association, 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707

Funeral info (708) 532-3100



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
www.asimplestreaming.com/juris
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved