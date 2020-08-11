Irene Clara Juris (nee Flood), Age 98, born March 24, 1922 in Jewett, Cumberland County, Illinois. Daughter of the late Joseph Michael Flood and Anna Marie Lustig. Beloved wife of the late Louis Joseph Juris. Loving mother of Rosanna (Kevin) Hogarty, Robert (Diane) Juris and Rita (Kenneth) Martin. Proud grandmother of Emily Juris (James) Redlich, the late Patrick Juris, Daniel (Allyson) Martin and Sean (Kelsey) Hogarty. Great grandchildren Nicholas and Natalie Redlich, Gideon Martin and Audrey Hogarty. Dear sister of Loretta (late Donald) Meinhart, Leonard (Joan) Flood and the and the late Harold (late Charlene) Flood, late Leo (late Wanda) Flood, late Bernard (late Alice) Flood, late Kenneth (Margaret) Flood and the late Robert (late Catherine) Flood. Aunt and dear friend to Rose Marie Stejkowski, who was her wedding flower girl. They shared a love of butterflies and Rose Marie always sent her Aunt Irene flowers for every occasion. Loving Aunt and "second Mom" to Bruce (Rikki Rothenberg) Klein and Janice (Michael) Keating and their children Laura, Kathleen and Kevin, who called Irene "Grandma 3". Resting at Lawn Funeral Home where virtual visitation and memorial service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. by going towww.asimplestreaming.com/juris
Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers donations to Illinois Spina Bifida Association at www.patrickjurisscholarshipfund.org/donations/
By Mail:
Checks made out to ISBA with "Patrick Juris" on the memo line can be mailed to:
Illinois Spina Bifida Association, 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707
Funeral info (708) 532-3100