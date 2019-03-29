Home

Irene Bendinelli
Irene D. Bendinelli, nee Sarti, of Westchester, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Mario; loving mother of Doranne (Jerry) Christner-Domico and Liane (Steve) Rigitano; proud grandmother of Thomas (Melanie) Canale, Michelle (Nicholas) Verderame and Michael Rigitano; great-grandmother of Nicholas, Justin, Alessia and Brendan; dear sister of Diana (George) Doyle. Member of the Italian Catholic Federation, Divine Infant Choir and St. Attracta Altar and Rosary Society. Lying-in-State Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Divine Infant Church, 1601 Newcastle, Westchester from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation () appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Original Kuratko Family Directors - Kenneth D. Kuratko, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2019
