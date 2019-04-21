Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
Irene D. Ginger

Irene D. Ginger Obituary
Irene D. Ginger. Age 91. A 61 year resident of Park Ridge, died April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Roger. Loving mother of Andy (Jo Ann), Paul (Joanne), Clare, Amy (Lenny) Johncola and the late Mark. Cherished grandmother of Jacob (Christie), Jeffrey, Kristin (Sean), Emily, Elaine (Bertrand), Luke and Anya. Great-Grandmother of Rowan and Gabriel. Dear sister of the late Stephanie. Irene inspired family, friends and community to pursue their passions and make the world a better place. We are extremely grateful for her extraordinary life. Funeral Mass Wednesday, April 24, 10 a.m., at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m., at Park Ridge Community Church, 100 S. Courtland. Memorials may be made to The Nature Conservancy, Audubon Society or Calvert House at Univ. of Chicago. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
