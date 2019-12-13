|
Irene Danuta Gordon, 86, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away December 7, 2019 in St. Charles. She was born April 11, 1933 in Radwan, Poland to the late Jozef and Karolina (nee Bloch) Rockocz. She came to the US in 1960 and married John S. Gordon on August 20, 1964 in Chicago. They moved to Crystal Lake in 1970 where they lived the remainder of their lives. She worked as an engineering draftsman for several firms. She retired from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Chicago after 20 years of service. Irene is survived by her son, Mark (Wendy K. nee Geyer) Gordon of St. Charles; her grandchildren, Grace I. (Ethan) Abney of Iowa City, Andrew J. Gordon and Ellen M. Gordon of St. Charles; her sister, Wieslawa Glen (nee Rokocz) of Dabrowa Tarnowska, Poland; niece, Agnieszka Swiatek of Dabrowa Tarnowska, Poland; nephew, Sebastian Glen of Krakow, Poland. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019