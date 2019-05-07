Visitation for Irene E. Barry, 95, of Hawthorn Woods, will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Prayers will be at the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 and process to St. Francis de Sales Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich for the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Irene was born on December 25, 1923 in Chicago., IL to Casimir and Agnes Hochstetter. She passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. Irene was the loving wife of the late Kevin Barry who passed away in 1964. She is survived by her children, Kevin (Roberta) Barry, the late Maureen Cannon, and Bridget (Dennis) Anderson; grandchildren, Matthew Barry, Timothy Barry, Courtney Cannon, Kyle Cannon, Christopher Anderson and Meghan Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Kai and Marin Anderson; and son-in-law, Jay Cannon. She was preceded in death by her five siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, catholiccharities.net/DonateNow/GeneralDonations. For funeral information, 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary