Irene E. Romano, 93; beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Len (Mary) and Barbara (Frank) Czaja; cherished grandmother of Joseph (Alexis), Natalie (Jim), Michael (Donielle), Kari (Tony), Jackie; fond great grandmother of Brayden, Drew, Mason, Tanner, Vinn and Sophie; dear sister-in-law Antoinette (Al); Funeral Wednesday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass Time. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-9 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Misericordia. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019