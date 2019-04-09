Home

Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Irene E. Romano Obituary
Irene E. Romano, 93; beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Len (Mary) and Barbara (Frank) Czaja; cherished grandmother of Joseph (Alexis), Natalie (Jim), Michael (Donielle), Kari (Tony), Jackie; fond great grandmother of Brayden, Drew, Mason, Tanner, Vinn and Sophie; dear sister-in-law Antoinette (Al); Funeral Wednesday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass Time. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-9 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Misericordia. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019
