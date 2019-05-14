|
Irene E. Zboncak of Westchester, age 88. Beloved daughter of the late Paul and Eva Zboncak; loving sister of the late Steve (Evelyn) Zboncak, Mary (Phil) Secor, Elsie (Robert) Williams, Helen (Don) Hickey and Frank (Elaine) Zboncak; proud godmother and aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., proceeding to Divine Providence Church for 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment private at Resurrection Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 14, 2019