Irene Erdmann
Irene Erdmann nee Fecenko. 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward Erdmann. Loving mother of Edward (Lynn) Erdmann, Nancy (the late Joseph) Bartkowiak & the late Susan & Tom Taylor. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Bartkowiak, Jaime (Neil) Mullan, Richard Bartkowiak, Christine Taylor, Kimberly Taylor, & Michael Taylor. Proud great grandmother of Patrick Mullan. Devoted daughter of the late Anna nee Bruzina & Michael Fecenko. Dear sister of Irv (the late LaVerne "Sis") Fecenko & the late Helen Fecenko. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Our Lady of Loretto Church, Hometown, for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 9:00 am until the time of prayers at 10:15 am. Because of her love for animals, In lieu of flowers, memorials in Irene's name, may be made to Paw's Chicago https://my.pawschicago.org/donate or 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
