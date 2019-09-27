Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
Irene F. Cochara

Irene F. Cochara Obituary
Irene F. Cochara. Adored mother of Donna Cromer and Diane Goldyn. Beloved grandmother of Nicole, Scott, and Nate. Great-Grandmother of Peyton, Everly, Andrew, Hunter, and Gracelynn. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, September 28, 1 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, until time of Funeral Service at 3 PM. Interment private. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019
