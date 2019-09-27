|
Irene F. Cochara. Adored mother of Donna Cromer and Diane Goldyn. Beloved grandmother of Nicole, Scott, and Nate. Great-Grandmother of Peyton, Everly, Andrew, Hunter, and Gracelynn. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, September 28, 1 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, until time of Funeral Service at 3 PM. Interment private. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 27, 2019