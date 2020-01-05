|
Irene F. Dagis. Age 91 of Park Ridge, formerly of Waukegan. Beloved wife of the late Albert Dagis. Loving mother of Andrew (Alisha) and James (Suzanne Dahm) Dagis. Devoted sister of the late Eugenia Peinsipp, Edward, Severine and Frank Grochecki. Dear aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, January 5, 3-7 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, family and friends to meet at Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church, (Cumberland and Granville) Park Ridge. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Avenues to Independence, www.avenuestoindependence.org. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020