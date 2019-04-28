|
Irene Fleugel nee Armato. Beloved wife of the late Howard; Loving mother of Kathy (Sam) Parrilli; Cherished grandmother of Kim and Sammy; Caring sister of Ann (the late Robert) Goldsmith, the late Lucille (the late Ernie) Bellack and the late Albert; Dear sister in law and aunt of many; In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to . Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS 6938 W. North Ave. Funeral service Monday morning 10:30 a.m. at funeral home. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Information 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019