More Obituaries for Irene Gerakaris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Gerakaris

Irene Gerakaris Obituary
Irene Gerakaris, nee Fovos, age 93, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gus; loving mother of Nick and James (Susan) Gerakaris; devoted daughter of the late Nick and Eryfile Fovos. Dear sister of the late Catherine N. Fovos and fond aunt of many. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, Funeral service Interment are private. Memorial tributes may be made in Irene's name to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 601 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL 60644. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020
