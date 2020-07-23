Irene Grace Kowalski-Kennetz, age 78, passed July 14, 2020 from respiratory complications at Central DuPage hospital. She was born to Mary and Michael Kowalski, on May 12, 1942 in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. In 1960 she joined the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for several years, and then graduated from De Lourdes College in 1967; she subsequently received an M.Ed from Governors State University in 1982.
She was one of the founding faculty members of Nathan Hale Elementary school in Schaumburg Illinois and remained employed there for over 30 years, working as the school's resource teacher-librarian before retiring in 2000. She was married to Gerald Kennetz in 1970 and had three children.
She had many nicknames in her life including "Bobby", "Renee", "Gracy" and "Philasof" among others. She loved gardening, yellow roses, eating at Red Lobster restaurant, Dewer's scotch, cheese and crackers in the middle of the night, homemade apple pie, Wheel of Fortune television show, Cubs baseball, playing the flute and piano, and especially enjoyed the songs of Neil Diamond. Although she remained in the Chicagoland area her whole life, she was fond of travelling and visited such places as the Grand Canyon, Denali, Alaska and Abu Dhabi, UAE.
She served her family, friends and community tirelessly during her life, and was a devoted Catholic and encouraged her colleagues, friends and family members to "make a difference" in their communities and always had a kind word for everyone. When eating out, she would always over-tip the wait staff saying the was work too hard not to give a little extra.
She is survived by her brothers, Casey and Michael Kowalski, her children, Mark, Lynne and Keith Kennetz, and her lifelong friends Carol Wolf and Karen Manno.
Memorial visitation Saturday July 25th from 10:00am until time of Mass 10:30am at Resurrection Church 30W350 Army Trail Road Wayne, IL, 60184; tel:(630) 289-5400
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Make a Wish Foundation, the National Shrine of St Jude, or the Ignatia House Foundation.
Arrangements were entrusted to Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bartlett. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
or (630)289-7575