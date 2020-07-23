Irene was such a special person and friend.......so selfless, always putting others before herself. She enriched so many lives, children and adults. Joyce and I are blessed to have known her.

Keith, Lynne and Mark: You were so loved by your dear mom. She was so proud of each one of you. We know what a great loss this is for you and for all whose lives Irene touched. Our sympathies and love go out to you.

Karen/Joyce Manno/Nardi

Friend