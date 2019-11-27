|
|
Irene Grzejka, age 81, of Tallahassee FL, and Lake Tomahawk WI passed away on November 19, 2019 after a 7 year battle with Parkinson's. Irene was proceeded in death by her husband Edward, daughter Sandra, and her parents. Surviving Irene are her children Tom (Luda) Grzejka of Chicago IL, William Grzejka of Hampshjre IL, Steven Grzejka of Bear Creek WI, Kim (Mark) Wilson of Tallahassee FL, and Scott Grzejka of Wausau WI. She is also survived by her siblings Carolyn Schraut-Barczak and Russ Schraut Jr. and a niece and nephew. Visitation will be Friday November 29 from 4-8pm at Ahlgrim and Sons (330 W. Golf Rd, Schaumburg) and a private family service will be held Saturday at 9:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org or Big Bend Hospice www.bigbendhospice.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019