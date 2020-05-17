Irene H. McDunn
Irene H. McDunn nee Hendricks, age 96, of River Forest; beloved wife of the late Mark; loving mother of Madonna (John) Broihier and Maureen Chiricotti (Thomas Carr); devoted grandmother of Kevin (Heather), Brian (Lisa) Sean (Sara) Broihier and Maureen (Hans) Paap, and Kelly and Sean Chiricotti; proud great-grandmother of Margaret, Rachel, Ian, Landon, Liam, Hugh, Kiera, Wyatt and Pierce; dear sister of the late Guy Hendricks; fond aunt of many. Private entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke Church (www.stlukeparish.org). Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
