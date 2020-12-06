Irene H. Sowa, née Jackowicz. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Christine (Steven) Kohanzo, Daniel (Sandra) and Kenneth (Cindy) Sowa. Devoted grandmother of David (Michelle), Daniel (Sallie) Kohanzo, Christopher Sowa, Eugene (Nelly), Richard (October) Sowa, Michael (Jennifer), Timothy (Lindsay), and SaraAn and Samantha Sowa. Loving great-grandmother of Emily Rose, Connor, Henry, and Everett Kohanzo, Kyle, Jake, and Jett Kohanzo, Zoey, Elise, Lily, Luke, Ethan and Emily Sowa. Dear sister of Rosemary Antolec and family in Poland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
. A celebration of Irene's life and spirit will be held in the coming months, when family and friends can again gather freely to share remembrances. Funeral information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com