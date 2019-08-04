Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon-Goglin Kaminski Funeral Home
5935 W. Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-237-4404
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sheldon-Goglin Kaminski Funeral Home
5935 W. Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Sheldon-Goglin Kaminski Funeral Home
5935 W. Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Ferdinand Church
3101 N. Mason Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Wojcik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene H. Wojcik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene H. Wojcik Obituary
Irene H. Wojcik (nee Niclawski), Age 95, passed away on August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bruno F. Wojcik. Loving mother of Kenneth (Juanita) Wojcik, Wayne (Gabrielle) Wojcik, Gregory Wojcik (Terri Schlangen), Cynthia (Frank) Besenhofer, Donna (David) Christensen and Laura (Russell) Wojcik. Dear grammie of Brandon (Lily) Wojcik, Kristin (Richard) Toner, Justen (Sarah) Christensen, Jessica Christensen (Mark Antes), Theresa Besenhofer, Aaron Wojcik, Jeremy (Kari) Wojcik, Jason Wojcik, Vanessa Schlangen, Cassandra (Thomas) Wiatr and Somang Kim. Dearest great-grammie of Dean Toner, Evelyn Toner, Jayden Christensen, Alice Christensen, Connor Wojcik, Olivia Schlangen, Liam Wiatr, Aiden Wiatr and Emma Wiatr. Cherished daughter of the late Helen (nee Laskowski) and the late Stanley Niclawski. Fond sister of the late Dolores Niclawski. Also survived by beloved friends, Lynn Clark, Renata Baginska and Tino and Marge Guerrero.

Visitation, Thursday, August 8, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Sheldon-Goglin-Kaminski Funeral Home, 5935 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. Funeral, Friday, August 9, 2019, 9:15AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to Saint Ferdinand Church, 3101 N. Mason Avenue, Chicago, Illinois for 10:00AM Mass. Entombment Saint Adalbert Cemetery Mausoleum, Niles, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Healthy Lombard, 714 Walnut Drive, Unit #403, Darien, Illinois 60561.

For more information, 773-237-4404 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheldon-Goglin Kaminski Funeral Home
Download Now