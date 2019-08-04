|
Irene H. Wojcik (nee Niclawski), Age 95, passed away on August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bruno F. Wojcik. Loving mother of Kenneth (Juanita) Wojcik, Wayne (Gabrielle) Wojcik, Gregory Wojcik (Terri Schlangen), Cynthia (Frank) Besenhofer, Donna (David) Christensen and Laura (Russell) Wojcik. Dear grammie of Brandon (Lily) Wojcik, Kristin (Richard) Toner, Justen (Sarah) Christensen, Jessica Christensen (Mark Antes), Theresa Besenhofer, Aaron Wojcik, Jeremy (Kari) Wojcik, Jason Wojcik, Vanessa Schlangen, Cassandra (Thomas) Wiatr and Somang Kim. Dearest great-grammie of Dean Toner, Evelyn Toner, Jayden Christensen, Alice Christensen, Connor Wojcik, Olivia Schlangen, Liam Wiatr, Aiden Wiatr and Emma Wiatr. Cherished daughter of the late Helen (nee Laskowski) and the late Stanley Niclawski. Fond sister of the late Dolores Niclawski. Also survived by beloved friends, Lynn Clark, Renata Baginska and Tino and Marge Guerrero.
Visitation, Thursday, August 8, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Sheldon-Goglin-Kaminski Funeral Home, 5935 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. Funeral, Friday, August 9, 2019, 9:15AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to Saint Ferdinand Church, 3101 N. Mason Avenue, Chicago, Illinois for 10:00AM Mass. Entombment Saint Adalbert Cemetery Mausoleum, Niles, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Healthy Lombard, 714 Walnut Drive, Unit #403, Darien, Illinois 60561.
For more information, 773-237-4404 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019