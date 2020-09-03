Irene Honeycutt, 68, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She suffered from cancer for almost three years.
Irene was born on November 8, 1951 to June and John Connolly in Barrington, Illinois. She attended St. Anne's Catholic School and graduated from Barrington High School in 1969. She met her husband Tom Honeycutt in freshman year Spanish class and married him in 1983. Irene worked numerous jobs throughout her career, and her two favorite roles were as Mrs. Foreign Training Officer at Navy Supply Corps School, Athens GA and Executive Assistant NAVSUP 04, Washington DC.
Irene is survived by her husband of 37 years, daughter Katie (Alexander), son Tom (Juany), three grandchildren, Mia, River and Donovan, six siblings, favorite Aunt Pat, dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends around the globe. She is predeceased by her parents and her eldest sister, Carol.
Irene's favorite pastime was needlework, with many of us benefitting from her beautiful handiwork of knitting, quilting or needlepoint. She was very sociable and maintained long friendships with many people over the years. Irene often introduced her wide circle of friends to her family and essentially knitted us all together.
A celebration of Irene's life will be held on September 6th. However, due to COVID 19 this will be limited to a small number of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Legion Tattler Post 973, https://www.tattler973.org/donate
