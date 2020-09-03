1/1
Irene Honeycutt
1951 - 2020
Irene Honeycutt, 68, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She suffered from cancer for almost three years.

Irene was born on November 8, 1951 to June and John Connolly in Barrington, Illinois. She attended St. Anne's Catholic School and graduated from Barrington High School in 1969. She met her husband Tom Honeycutt in freshman year Spanish class and married him in 1983. Irene worked numerous jobs throughout her career, and her two favorite roles were as Mrs. Foreign Training Officer at Navy Supply Corps School, Athens GA and Executive Assistant NAVSUP 04, Washington DC.

Irene is survived by her husband of 37 years, daughter Katie (Alexander), son Tom (Juany), three grandchildren, Mia, River and Donovan, six siblings, favorite Aunt Pat, dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends around the globe. She is predeceased by her parents and her eldest sister, Carol.

Irene's favorite pastime was needlework, with many of us benefitting from her beautiful handiwork of knitting, quilting or needlepoint. She was very sociable and maintained long friendships with many people over the years. Irene often introduced her wide circle of friends to her family and essentially knitted us all together.

A celebration of Irene's life will be held on September 6th. However, due to COVID 19 this will be limited to a small number of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Legion Tattler Post 973, https://www.tattler973.org/donate.


Published in PL-Lake on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 1, 2020
I am saddened by the news of Irene. She was a very loving wife and mother to you Tom and to you Kate. She was also a wonderful friend. My prayers and my heart go out to you both and to the rest of her family.
Carlene
Friend
August 31, 2020
I wish to extend my condolences for your loss. May God comfort you and give you peace during this most difficult time.
SF
Neighbor
August 31, 2020
Tom, I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers for you and your family in this difficult time.
Walt Melton
Friend
