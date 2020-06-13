Irene J. Allman, of downtown Chicago, passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Allman, loving sister of the late Adelle M. Smickus, adored daughter of the late Charles and Eva Smickus, and treasured cousin, great aunt and friend to many. Irene served St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago for many years as Vice President of Clinical Services. She coordinated the Woman's Board of the hospital since its founding, served as the first Woman's Board president, and organized its major fundraising activity, the Annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon, as well as other major benefits for the hospital. Irene, a registered nurse, received her Bachelor's Degree from St. Xavier University and Master's Degree from DePaul University. She began her nursing career at Mercy Hospital in Chicago. Irene was known for her kindness, compassion, graciousness and generosity. Funeral Mass Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Cletus Catholic Church in LaGrange. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Donations may be made in Irene's honor to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, 310 North River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Arrangements by Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 708-636-1193.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store