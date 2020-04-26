|
Irene J. Nilsen, nee Hofmann, 69, of Schaumburg, IL, passed away Friday evening, March 20, 2020 in Barrington, IL. Born July 29, 1950 in Detroit, MI, Irene was the youngest child of the late Ernest Hofmann and Katherine (Diarski) Komosny. She is preceded in death and will once again embrace the love of her life, husband of nearly 45 years, Gerald. A. Nilsen. She is survived by daughter Jennifer (Nilsen) O'Malley and her husband David O'Malley, son Lieutenant Colonel Karl Nilsen and his wife Lieutenant Colonel Kathryn (Briney) Nilsen, and grandchildren Clark and Bruce Nilsen. In addition to her work with Group Administrators, Ltd., she spent her life constantly in support of others: she printed the elementary school newspaper (by hand) and oversaw the Hoffman Estates H.S. craft fair, was a staple in the Church of the Salvation Army, proud volunteer of PADS Emergency Homeless Shelter, loyal member of the local VFW, member of the West Point Parent's Club of Illinois and nobly served as an election judge. She enjoyed art & crafts, action movies, and the Chicago sports; cheering on the Bears was second only to spending time with her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind many friends and family whose lives were exponentially better with Irene's kind influence and unwavering strength.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020