St Isaac Jogues
8149 W Golf Rd
Niles, IL 60714
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
8149 W. Golf Road
Niles, IL
Vale , Irene Josephine Vale, Irene Josephine (nee Harrison), 71, of Sedalia, Colorado; formerly of Glenview, Illinois; departed from this life to meet her Heavenly Father on November 30, 2018. Irene was the wife of the late William, sister of late William Harrison, late Anna Marie Ladd (nee Harrison), late Richard Harrison, late James Harrison, late Thomas Harrison, and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday 7/6/19 11:30 am at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 8149 W. Golf Road, Niles, Illinois 60714. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the , 800-272-3900, or PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. A picnic lunch will be served in the basement of the church immediately following the Mass - please feel free to bring one of Irene's favorite dishes to share. (It is not required, just to remember her great love of feeding us all!)

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 27 to July 1, 2019
