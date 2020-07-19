Irene K. Figliulo (nee Sergey) 93, of Naperville, died on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1927 in Chicago, to Sylvester and Katherine (nee Fudala) Sergey. On October 21, 1950, she married Richard Figliulo. They met when Richard was under the hood of a car, in his dress clothes, fixing a buddy's car. She thought, "there's the guy for me". They were together until he passed away on July 25, 2007 after a loving and lively life together. She retired from the U.S. E.P.A. The artist and writer leaves behind her five children, Thomas, Nancy, Sally, Jerry (Beth) and Larry (Sandra) and their grandchildren Seneca (Katie), Tommy, Brennan, Kalyn and great-granddaughter Hazel Irene, her sister-in-law Peggy and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded to heaven by her siblings Olga, Peter, Sylvester, Betty and Sophie. Private family committal services will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. A public Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Naperville at a later date. We suggest that instead of flowers, a donation to her great-niece's home at Misericordia be made instead. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, Naperville is entrusted with arrangements. For info 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com