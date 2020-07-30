1/
Irene L. Pope
Irene L. Pope, 92, passed following a lengthy illness in Sun City, Arizona. She was born to Leon and Bertha Castelein in Chicago, Illinois. Irene attended Lakeview High School and Jones Commercial, after which she worked in Sears corporate office. She married Basil Pope in Chicago and raised four children. Irene was active in her community (Morton Grove) and church (St. Martha's). After Basil's death in 2004, she moved to Sun City, AZ to enjoy new adventures with her sisters.

Irene is survived by her sisters, Sr. Lorraine Castelein and Leonore Chaplik; children: William Pope, Susan and James Halas, Kathleen Pope, Richard and Cynthia Pope; grandchildren: Giorgio Pope, Tony and Jennifer Halas, Jim and Melissa Halas; great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Emma, Trey, Braden and Dylan; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Masses will take place at St. Joachim & St. Anne's in Sun City and St. Martha's in Morton Grove at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.

Irene's family thanks the staff at the Sun Valley Lodge and Hospice of the Valley for their loving care during her final years.

Condolences may be shared at

www.menkefuneralhome.com


Published in PL-Central on Jul. 30, 2020.
July 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
