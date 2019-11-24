Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
411 N. Wheeling Road
Prospect Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
411 N. Wheeling Road
Prospect Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Lizak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Lizak


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Lizak Obituary
Irene Lizak, born January 4, 1939 to Joseph and Marguerite Lizak, passed away November 19, 2019 in Glenview. She was the loving sister of Charles (Dolores) Lizak; cherished aunt of Deborah (Jared) Lissauer and David Lizak; beloved great-aunt of Oliver and Margaux Lissauer; and dear cousin to Chester (Noreen) Lizak.and many others. Visitation Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9:30am until time of the Mass 10:30am at St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc, PO Box 97216, Washington, DC 20090. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -