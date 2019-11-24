|
|
Irene Lizak, born January 4, 1939 to Joseph and Marguerite Lizak, passed away November 19, 2019 in Glenview. She was the loving sister of Charles (Dolores) Lizak; cherished aunt of Deborah (Jared) Lissauer and David Lizak; beloved great-aunt of Oliver and Margaux Lissauer; and dear cousin to Chester (Noreen) Lizak.and many others. Visitation Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9:30am until time of the Mass 10:30am at St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc, PO Box 97216, Washington, DC 20090. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019