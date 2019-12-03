|
|
Irene M. Curtin, Jan. 21, 1939 - Nov. 30, 2019; beloved wife of James; loving mother of Linda (Tom) Digangi, Donna (Mark) Rivard, and Christine (Roger) Consdorf; cherished grandmother of James Digangi, Tina Marie Terracciano, Roger Consdorf, Jr., Amanda Stopka, Michelle Geisel, Danielle Rivard, Dakota Rivard and Colton Rivard; fond great-grandmother of Thomas Rocco, Rosario, Caydence, Aubrey, Cooper, Chloe and Charlotte; dear sister of the late Carol Jurgel; loving aunt of many. Irene was a caring, fun, loving, energetic lady who will be sorely missed. Visitation Friday, Dec 6, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Lying in state Saturday 10 am until time of Funeral Mass 11 am at St. Raymond Church, 311 S. Ioka (Rte. 83 Elmhurst Rd. at Lincoln) Mt. Prospect. Interment Windridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019