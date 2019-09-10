Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Irene Moss
Irene M. Moss Obituary
rene M. Moss age 95, nee Beczka; beloved wife of the late Paul F. Moss; loving mother of Mary, Michael (Joanne), Paul A. (Anita), Timothy (Linda) and Daniel (Robin). Cherished grandmother of  Elizabeth (Cory) McDermott, Katie (Bill) Davies, Robert, Eric, Jennifer (Tom), Christopher, Megan, Brain and MaryRose (Kevin) Alferi and great grandmother of Francis and John. Loving sister of the late Edmund (the late Evelyn) Beczka. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave in Niles. Funeral Wednesday 10:45 AM to St. Juliana Church for 11:30 AM Mass. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Irene was a member of Nurses Corps and worked at St. Anne's Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to The Anti-Cruelty Society and appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 10, 2019
