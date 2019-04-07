|
|
Irene M. Nawara nee Godula, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Bruno. Loving mother of Debra. Dear daughter of the late Walter Godula and the late Antoinette Godula nee Cabaj. Dear sister of Stella (late John) Budziak, late Walter Godula, late Loretta Godula and the late Adolf Godula. Fond sister-in-law to the late Charlie (Theresa) Nawara, late Walter (late Gertie) Nawara, late Julia (late Tony) Ciciora, late Sophie (late Bill) Marciniak, late Vera (late Walter) Czarny, late Michael (late Tillie) Nawara, late Lillie (late Ed) Zak, late Wanda (late Chester) Wolski, late Mary (late Richard) Schultz, late Ted (late Carol) Nawara. Loved by more than 50 nieces and nephews and their children. She will be missed by friends and neighbors from Back of the Yards, Brighton Park and Oak Lawn. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 am from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Louis de Montfort Church, 8808 Ridgeland Ave., Oak Lawn, IL for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory can be made to or the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana. Funeral Info: 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019