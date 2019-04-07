Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Nawara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Nawara

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene M. Nawara Obituary
Irene M. Nawara nee Godula, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Bruno. Loving mother of Debra. Dear daughter of the late Walter Godula and the late Antoinette Godula nee Cabaj. Dear sister of Stella (late John) Budziak, late Walter Godula, late Loretta Godula and the late Adolf Godula. Fond sister-in-law to the late Charlie (Theresa) Nawara, late Walter (late Gertie) Nawara, late Julia (late Tony) Ciciora, late Sophie (late Bill) Marciniak, late Vera (late Walter) Czarny, late Michael (late Tillie) Nawara, late Lillie (late Ed) Zak, late Wanda (late Chester) Wolski, late Mary (late Richard) Schultz, late Ted (late Carol) Nawara. Loved by more than 50 nieces and nephews and their children. She will be missed by friends and neighbors from Back of the Yards, Brighton Park and Oak Lawn. Funeral Tuesday 9:30 am from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd., to St. Louis de Montfort Church, 8808 Ridgeland Ave., Oak Lawn, IL for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory can be made to or the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana. Funeral Info: 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.