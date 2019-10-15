Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
1451 Bode Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
1451 Bode Road
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Irene M. Polcyn Obituary
Irene Polcyn (nee Mikula), 94, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Northbrook, IL and enjoyed many winters on Marco Island, FL. Irene is preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond of 62 years. She is survived by her sister Lottie Engels. Irene was a devoted mother of Beverly Marshall and Deborah (Bob) Leece; grandmother of Karl, Robbie and Dan Hofmeier, Maureen Leece and Cody (Haley) Marshall; great-grandmother of Zillion Marshall; aunt and friend of many. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 Bode Road in Schaumburg on Thursday, October 17, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Entombment at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to hospice provider JourneyCare (https://journeycare.org). Countryside Funeral Homes, Streamwood assisted the family with arrangements. Info www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or (630)289-8054
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 15, 2019
