Irene M. Pyrcioch, 90 St. Charles.
Loving wife of the late Thaddeus, Mother of Janet Karnstedt, Stephen (Ellen) Pyrcioch, Mary Beth (John) Hagberg, also mother of the late Sue Ann Hoem and Michael Pyrcioch. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Sister of George (Virginia) Boyle.
Private graveside services were held at Queen of Heaven cemetery, Hillside, IL.
For information call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles 630-584-0060.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019