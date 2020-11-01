Irene Mary Rebmann, (nee Shields), age 76 of Alsip, passed away October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Dan; loving sister to Charles Shields and the late Kay Elwood; devoted aunt to Julie (Dave) Servatius, Jim Elwood, Karen (Jim) Brock, Mylene (Brian) Coleman, Colette Rebmann, Al (Barbara) Rebmann, Sue (Michael) Miles, Howard Machek, and April (Robert) Soto; great-aunt to Ethan, Amelia, Charlie, Andrew, Jacob, Kevin, Brandon, Patrick, Daniel, Natalie, Ben, Will, Dylan, Landon, Emmeline, and Nolan; fond sister-in-law to Noreen (Howard) Machek, the late Renee (the late Bill) Kisha, and the late Stanley (Alda) Rebmann; cherished daughter of the late Peter and Catherine Shields; dear daughter-in-law to the late Dan and Irene Rebmann; wonderful friend to many. There will be a memorial mass held Saturday, November 7, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Incarnation Catholic Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. Interment private. For more information: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com