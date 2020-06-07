Irene Macke (née Shillim), 85, passed peacefully at home in Indian Head Park, IL on June 3, 2020. She was 85 years old. She was predeceased by Charles D Macke (2015), and leaves behind children Chuck (Margaret Menzenberger), Ken (Georgianna), Alicia Mehl (Richard), Larry (Lin), granddaughter Liza Macke, step-grandchild Terry Reading and grand puppies Stanley, Sheldon and Whiskey. Born in Chicago April 21st, 1935, Irene lived several years in La Crescenta, CA before returning to Chicago to earn her BS at Loyola University. A lover of letters, Irene became a high school English teacher before embarking on her years as a mother. She enjoyed a second career as an editor for the American Nuclear Society, from which she retired. Her belief in lending a helping hand and love of service endeared her to her fellow members of the Indian Head Park Women's Club. Irene was also a lector at St. John of the Cross parish, and a member of their Resurrection Choir. She was also an active member in several Lithuanian cultural organizations, most notably the Knights of Lithuania. Service information forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, Irene's family requests donations be made in her name to the Isabella Candee Foundation, GFWC Illinois, 5 East Van Buren Street, no. 208, Joliet, IL 60432, tel 815-724-0195. See more about the Federation's good work at GFWC.org. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.